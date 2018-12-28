GIRLS' BASKETBALL: East Jackson breaks losing streak with tournament win

The East Jackson girls’ basketball team snapped a four-game losing skid with a 56-43 win over Elbert County Friday on the second day of the Christmas in Commerce tournament at East Jackson.
Maurissa Thomas had 15 points and six boards to lead the team. Haven Rollins finished with 14 points and shot 3-for-4 behind the arc. Abbie Howington and Kenzie Whitehead each added 12 points. Howington produced a strong floor game as well with six assists, four steals and eight rebounds.
“It was nice to see the girls react to the scouting report and execute a team-based game plan,” coach Donnie Byrom said. “Raven Bonner and Lizzy Smith gave us some quality defensive minutes off the bench with Raven getting her first start of the year. Abbie Howington showed great floor awareness and a great floor game handling Elbert’s pressure defense … Maurissa Thomas stepped up in the post and finally demanded the ball and got 15 (points).”
Byrom added that Whitehead “gave us a spark in the second half off the bench with Elbert amping up the pressure.”
East Jackson focused its defensive effort on Elbert County's Maggie Campbell and a combination of defenders held her to four points. The team also devoted much of its attention in the second half to stopping Tykeya Gray, who was held to seven points.
This was the team’s first win since a 48-21 victory over Providence Christian Dec. 8.
“(It’s) always good to win, and if they will believe in game plans and execute we can upset teams like Elbert,” Byrom said.
Byrom also pointed to areas his team must still shore up.
“We still struggle with unforced turnovers and shoot less than 50 percent from the free throw line — areas we must improve in,” he said. “We did shoot 50 percent from the field in the game.”
East Jackson will close the tournament Saturday at 12:15 p.m. against Stephens County.
