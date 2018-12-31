The Commerce Tiger wrestling team started the Steady Eddy Classic with two dominant performances over Fannin County and Harrison High.
But a loss in the third duals match of the day against Creekview last Friday put the Tigers in the consolations finals instead of the championship finals. The Tigers took out the frustration against Blessed Trinity in the consolation finals with a 45-26 win for a third-place finish.
“Kids competed hard,” head coach Kendall Love said after the event.
The Tigers were without several starters, plus several competitors missed weight.
“We did what we could do,” Love said. “We wrestled tough.”
Love added his team regrouped after losing to Creekview.
“They came out and wrestled hard against a good Blessed Trinity team,” Love said. “It ended on a positive note.”
Love said his team had to get back to work ahead of the team’s travel to Allen, Texas, and the Outlaw Invitational. He wants to see every wrestler make weight and get those who are injured back.
“Staying healthy is the key,” Love said. “I want to go up there and wrestle hard, but I also want to stay healthy.
“It’s going to be a good trip for the guys, get out of state again, and wrestle some (teams) we haven’t seen before and see what happens.”
Another thing Love wants to see from his team while in Texas is for every wrestler to keep “competing hard” no matter how a match or the tournament itself is going.
“We’ve just got to keep competing hard and keep getting better,” he said. “I think we’ll be OK when we get to state competition.”
After Texas, the Tigers will go to Towns County for the Area Duals on Jan. 12. The State Duals are Jan. 17-19.
