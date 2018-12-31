WRESTLING: Eagles go 1-3 at Amicaloa Classic

The East Jackson wrestling program competed at the Amicalola Classic last Friday and Saturday.
The two-day event featured a duals competition on the first day and a traditional tournament on the second day.
The Eagles went 1-3 during the duals matches. The team defeated Duluth 30-18. During the tournament, Xander Engel (182 pounds) finished third in his weight class, and Tyler Crow (132 pounds) finished fourth.
The Eagles will host Banks County Thursday night.
