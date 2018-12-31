The East Jackson boys’ basketball team picked up a win, but lost two close games to finish out its holiday tournament last week.
The Eagles (6-9) beat Northview 59-47 on Thursday before falling to Eastside 66-60 Friday and Stephens County 68-62 on Saturday in the Christmas in Commerce tournament at East Jackson.
Tay Howard, who averaged 22.7 points per game in the three-day event, scored 19 points on opening night to lead the Eagles to the win over Northview. In a low-scoring affair, the Eagles trailed Northview (0-13) 24-23 with just under three minutes in the third quarter, before Jimmie Jackson drained four-straight technical free throws to give East Jackson a 27-24 lead. The Eagles never trailed again.
Jackson later banked in a short jumper and followed with a 3-pointer as the Eagles opened up a 33-24 edge and led 38-26 heading into the final period. East Jackson maintained at least a seven-point lead for the remainder of the game and held a double-digit lead for the final 2:32.
Jackson finished with 15 points, all of which came in the second half.
Howard then poured in 26 points the next night in the losing effort against Eastside. He then put up 23 points in the loss to Stephens County. East Jackson travels to rival Jackson County Friday (8:30 p.m.) to resume its region schedule.
BOYS' BASKETBALL: EJCHS loses two of three in home tournament
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry