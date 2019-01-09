BOYS' BASKETBALL: Tigers start region play 0-2 with home games on the horizon

After dropping games to Hebron Christian and George Walton last weekend, the Commerce boys’ basketball team saw its losing streak extend to 13 games.
The Tigers (1-14, 0-2 Region 8-A) lost to Hebron Christian by 11 points, 64-53, last Saturday. The team lost by 12 points to George Walton on Friday, 62-50.
“I thought we battled hard all weekend,” head coach Russ Gregg said. “I was very proud of the effort in both games.
“We have a very balanced league and you have to bring your ‘A’ game every night.”
At Hebron Christian, Jalen Dorsey scored 26 points in the loss, and he nabbed a double-double with 10 rebounds. The team had 35 total rebounds. Chandler Martin scored 10 points.
The Tigers were up 11-4 out of the gate, but got outscored 17-4 the last four minutes of the first quarter.
“It was back and forth all night, getting to as close as three points with five minutes left,” Gregg said. “Jalen Dorsey had a great performance with 26 points and 10 rebounds, and we did a really good job of getting him the ball in areas where he could make a play. I also thought Chandler Martin had a good game as well.”
Against George Walton, Gregg thought the team played well, minus the last three minutes of the first half.
“Those are little droughts that we have to cut out if we want to be successful,” Gregg said.
Creed Dunbar played what Gregg called “his best game” of the season in the loss. Dunbar scored 21 points.
“While we are playing hard and competitive, we still need to work on the little things,” Gregg said. “The schedule doesn’t get any easier this week as we play Lakeview Academy, who is ranked eighth in the Single A private, and Prince Avenue Christian, who are the defending region champions. We are looking forward to some home games and we will continue to work hard.”
