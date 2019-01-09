The Commerce High School swim team put together a strong showing at the Hot Chocolate Invitational by finishing fifth overall.
The girls’ team placed second overall. Samantha Davidson finished first in two races: 50-yard and 100-yard freestyle. She posted state-qualifying times in both events.
Davidson (butterfly) was also part of the 200-yard medley relay team that finished first and qualified for state. Lauren Massey (backstroke), Anna Wynne (breaststroke) and Madison Epps (freestyle) comprise the other three legs of the team.
Davidson, Wynne, Epps and Katherine Garrison also finished first in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Massey brought home two second-place finishes on Saturday. She competed in the 100-yard freestyle and 200-yard individual medley.
Epps finished fifth in the 50-yard freestyle and sixth in the 100-yard freestyle.
Will Suber was the highest-finishing Commerce boys’ swimmer. He finished ninth in the 50-yard freestyle.
Swim Tigers compete in Habersham
