Tiger wrestlers eye area duals after successful Texas trip

For five-straight years, the Commerce High School wrestling team has stood atop the mountain in Class A at the GHSA State Duals Tournament.
The drive to make it six straight starts this Friday when the Tigers head to Towns County to compete in the Class A Area 6 duals. The top-two teams move on to compete in the state duals next week in Macon.
For the Tigers, it is the first time the team has competed against Class A this season. The Tigers will go against Athens Academy, Athens Christian, George Walton Academy, Greene County, Riverside Military Academy, Towns County and Washington-Wilkes.
Tigers’ head coach Kendall Love said his team is finally starting to hit its “stride” after a strong, third-place showing at the Texas Outlaw wrestling tournament in Allen, Texas. Just because Commerce has been the king in Class A, Love isn’t taking anything for granted ahead of the area duals.
“We just have to take care of business this week end if we want to advance to state,” he said. “We have to keep our focus on what is in front of us.”
