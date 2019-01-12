BOYS' BASKETBALL: Eagles shooting for third-straight win Tuesday

The East Jackson boys' basketball team hopes it's getting on a roll at just the right time.
The team has won back-to-back region games and will aim for its third-straight win when the second half of region play commences with a road game at Frankin County Tuesday (7:30 p.m.).
The Eagles (8-9, 2-4) are coming off a 56-53 home win against Monroe Area this past Tuesday.
Tay Howard led the way with 19 points. The senior is averaging 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists a game. Makayl Rakestraw added 10 points.
“We are getting closer to finding out who we are and what we can do as individuals in an effort to help our program be successful," said Eagle coach David Akin, whose team has won four of its last six games. "And as much as we want to get excited over this win, we have an opponent in Franklin County that presents a huge challenge. We have climbed up the region standings which brings confidence to our players. However, the journey is just now starting.”
