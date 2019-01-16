GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Commerce drops two straight

The Commerce High School girls’ basketball team started Region 8-A play with a 1-1 record.
After last Friday and Saturday, the Tigers are now 1-3 in the region. The Tigers (9-8) dropped two-straight region home games to Lakeview Academy and Prince Avenue. The Tigers lost to Lakeview Academy 63-27 on Friday. Saturday’s loss to Prince Avenue was by 19 points, 42-23. The Tigers beat Prince Avenue on Dec. 28.
“I feel we were guilty of taking Friday night’s lopsided loss to Lakeview into Saturday afternoon’s game against Prince Avenue,” head coach Brad Puckett said. “We didn’t come out Saturday with very much fight in us and we didn’t do anything well in either game.
“It was disappointing for sure, but this is a new week and we have a chance to make it right.”
The team’s lone region win came against Hebron Christian over a week ago. Puckett said he wanted his team to use practice this week to find its “confidence” again that it did at Hebron.
Against Prince Avenue, it took the Tigers over four minutes to get its first basket after Prince Avenue jumped out to a 9-0 lead. The Tigers trailed 11-4 after the first quarter.
In the second quarter, the Tigers watched the deficit continue to grow. Prince Avenue opened the quarter with a 7-0 run to extend the lead to 18-4. A basket from Carson Hobbs ended the run. Prince Avenue then went on a 6-0 run to push the lead to 24-6. The run ended when Autumn Mathis hit a two-point shot. The Tigers trailed 24-8 at halftime.
The Tigers’ defense held strong in the third quarter, giving up only eight points. The offense garnered six points, and the team trailed 32-14 entering the final quarter.
The Tigers were outscored 10-9 in the fourth quarter. Jeanece Smith and Bryanna Sanders led the Tigers with five points apiece.
