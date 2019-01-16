East Jackson swimmers place 16th at the Northwest Georgia Championships

The East Jackson swim team finished 16th out of 21 teams in combined boys’ and girls’ scores at the Northwest Georgia Swim and Dive Championship last weekend.
The Eagles scored 26 points. All 26 points were scored from the boys’ team. Austin Ackerman finished second in the 500-yard freestyle with a time of 5:30.52 and ninth in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:04.21.
The boys’ team finished 13th out of 18 teams in the division.
East Jackson will swim Jan. 26 at the University of Georgia in the Athens Area Championships.
