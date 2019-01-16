Michael Jordan won six NBA titles and six NBA Finals MVPs.
By Saturday afternoon, the Commerce Tiger wrestling program could also be celebrating the No. 6. But unlike “Air Jordan,” the Tigers celebrating No. 6 means they’ve won six-straight GHSA State Duals tournaments in a row, not broken up over an eight-year period.
Commerce head coach Kendall Love knows the road to No. 6 isn’t going to be easy, though. With the Tigers seeded No. 1, Trion is seeded No. 2.
“We haven’t seen any Class A teams, other than our area, all year,” Love said. “From what I can gather, Trion, they’re very good.
“They’re a solid team from top to bottom. We don’t matchup particularly well with them, so we’ve got our hands full if we get to see them.”
For the rest of this story, see the Jan. 16 edition of The Jackson Herald.
Tigers looking for No. 6
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry