GIRLS' BASKETBALL: East Jackson picks up win over weekend, lose Tuesday

The East Jackson girls’ basketball team rolled to a non-region win Saturday but lost in region play Tuesday.
The Eagles blasted Oglethorpe County 42-17 on the road over the weekend before falling 57-36 at Franklin County Tuesday.
Kenzie Whitehead scored 12 points with 10 rebounds against Oglethorpe County, and Maurissa Thomas added 10 points, seven rebounds and four blocks in the rout.
“Versus Oglethorpe, we chose to work on man pressure and the girls did a good job trying to execute a game plan that was unique,” coach Donnie Byrom said. “We were glad to win and get everyone involved. The key is our effort was consistent and the girls enjoyed competing.”
East Jackson won handily despite shooting 24.7 percent from the floor. The team also shot just 40 percent from the free-throw line, 0-for-21 from the 3-point arc and 18-for-52 inside the arc.
Byrom said his team “did not shoot well.”
“But we had good shot selection and good effort so it all worked out,” Byrom said.
Against Franklin County, the Eagles dropped a region game in a tough road environment.
Thomas led the team with 10 points and seven rebounds.
“It’s always hard to win on the road and especially hard to win at Franklin,” Byrom said. “We started slowly and played poorly during warm-ups and that led into the first three minutes of the game and (we) dug a big hole.”
But East Jackson worked the lead down to six points at one point in the third quarter before Franklin County pulled away for a 21-point win.
“We came out in the third and made some good adjustments on effort and attitude and cut it to six in the third but they made a big run late and pulled away,” Byrom said. “They shot the ball well from behind the arc and we have been in a shooting slump as of late. I was happy with our effort though and we competed until the very end.”
East Jackson hosts Morgan County Friday at 6 p.m.
