BOYS' BASKETBALL: East Jackson suffers 66-48 loss at Franklin Co.

East Jackson didn’t bring its best effort to a region road game, according to the team’s coach, ending a two-game winning streak in 8-AAA play.
The Eagles fell 66-48 at Franklin County Tuesday night. Tay Howard led East Jackson (8-10, 2-5 Region 8-AAA) with 21 points.
"We did not show up ready to play,” Eagle coach David Akin said. “I am not sure how that is possible, but it is what it is. I am not interested in hearing excuses about how we have a young team. Our seniors last year do not want to hear that excuse either. I do not want to take anything away from Franklin County as they played hard and together as a team and won the game. The amazing thing about Franklin County is that the players buy into their roles.”
Akin further explained what went wrong in his team’s loss.
“Truly though, our main problem (Tuesday) night was our immaturity as individuals,” he said. “Until our guys can admit that they make mistakes and take ownership and want to be corrected for the betterment of the team, we will never get to the level of play we talk about aspiring to ascend to. At Hart County, we were too soft to win. (Tuesday) we were too immature to win. Until our players can learn to handle coaching, they will always be the same player they are now. Sure, I could have coached better, but when I hear an excuse every time a coach tries to provide feedback to a player, it doesn't take long to realize what we are dealing with.”
East Jackson must now gear up to face Class AAA’s No. 1 team, Morgan County, at home Friday (7:30 p.m.)
“The coaching staff will do their jobs this week in preparing for them,” Akin said. “The student section is going to do an amazing job by showing up and cheering for our program. The one question that still needs to be answered is simply, which East Jackson basketball team is going to show up to play Morgan County?”
