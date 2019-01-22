Sparked by 21 points from Abbie Howington, the East Jackson girls’ basketball team moved to 7-14 with a 49-40 home win over non-region opponent Thomson Saturday.
Haven Rollins added 13 points and Maurissa Thomas finished with 11. Jamiah Lane countered with 20 points for Class AAAA Thomson.
“Good win for us,” coach Donnie Byrom said. “The Lane kid was really good and Brynna Cozzens did a great job defensively, showed heart and never came off the floor.”
East Jackson plays Hart County Tuesday at 6 p.m. The team returns to action Friday at Jefferson at 7 p.m. and then faces rival Jackson County at home Tuesday at 6 p.m.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: EJCHS girls grab victory No. 7
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry