SK Battery grading contractor picked

Wednesday, January 23. 2019
The Jackson County Industrial Development Authority approved grading contract negotiations Monday on a $1.67 billion plant in Commerce and awarded the work to Simpson Trucking and Grading from Gainesville.
The IDA made the motion after two closed sessions to discuss the company’s proposal.
See the full story in the Jan. 23 issue of The Jackson Herald.
