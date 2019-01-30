Simpson Trucking and Grading from Gainesville was awarded a contract for grading the SK Battery America site last week, and about 50 people were on-site Thursday working on the project.
At least two tractor-trailer dump trucks and a line of earth-moving equipment were on site on Thursday.
See the full story in the Jan. 30 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Clearing, grading under way at SK site
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)