GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Tigers beat in-county rival Panthers at home

After a slow start in the first quarter against Jackson County last Saturday, the Commerce Tigers took the lead 13-11 thanks to a Carson Hobbs 2-pointer. It was a lead they never relinquished.
The Tigers, behind 13 points from Bryanna Sanders, nine from Hobbs and six from Jeanece Smith, defeated Jackson County 39-31. On senior night, Tigers’ head coach Brad Puckett started all five seniors: Smith, Autumn Mathis, Shatoya Johnson, Jada Little and Mckenzie McRee.
“I thought the kids handled it well,” he said. “We got behind early a time or two.
“We really emphasized all week that (Jackson County) is a really good outside-shooting team. That’s where they’re going to try and hurt us the most. We decided to play a 3-2 zone (defense) against them. Made that work pretty well for a while and then they figured it out, so we adjusted. We probably had our most success with a half-court trap, started getting them to turn it over a bit. We hit some big shots late, hit some big free throws down the stretch. Overall, I was really pleased with the way they bounced back after (Friday) night.”
Puckett called Saturday’s game a “must win” in terms of the power rankings for the Class A state playoffs.
“We knew that coming in,” Puckett said. “I didn’t put that pressure on them, but I knew that it was coming into tonight, and I think deep down inside they knew we had to have this one, too.”
It took nearly three minutes for the first points to be scored in the game. Those points belonged to Carson Anderson and the Panthers on a 3-pointer. After the Tigers’ Smith hit two free throws to cut the deficit to 3-2, Sydney Hayes hit a 2-pointer to stretch the lead back to 5-2. The Panthers led 5-4 going into the second quarter.
The Panthers stretched the lead to as much as 11-6 early in the second, but it didn’t last. The Tigers went on a 9-0 run to seize the lead. The tying bucket came from Johnson with the go-ahead bucket coming off the fingertips of Hobbs. The Tigers outscored the Panthers 13-9 in the second quarter to take a 17-14 lead at halftime.
In the third quarter, the Tigers’ lead increased to five. Sanders scored all seven of the Tigers’ third-quarter points including a 3-pointer with three seconds left. The Panthers got points from Naomi Sims and a 3-pointer from Hayes.
The Tigers scored 15 points in the final quarter. The Panthers cut the deficit to as little as four points on two different occasions — 29-25 after a Kaitlynn English 2-pointer and 32-28 after a Hayes 3-pointer. From there, the Tigers finished the game on a 7-3 run thanks to buckets from McRee, Hobbs and Sanders.
Anderson led the Panthers with 14 points. Hayes scored 10 points.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Tigers beat in-county rival Panthers at home
