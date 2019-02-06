‘Slow, deliberate’ approach to growth, Commerce mayor says

Commerce will take a “slow and deliberate” course toward expected growth, Mayor Clark Hill said Monday in the annual State of the City address. He said the city government will focus on “water, water and water – that’s priority No. 1.” He said sewer expansion logically follows planning for water.
He said natural gas service is a “powerhouse” for Commerce.
Hill said the recent announcement of SK Battery America to build a large plant will bring all sorts of change to Commerce. SK will be city’s largest utility customer in the city’s history, Hill said.
He emphasized the SK Battery plant, but also said several other projects are worth noting. He pointed to the GE distribution facility, a $55 million investment; Diana Food is a $50 million investment; SKAPS expansion, $18 million; and Southeast Toyota expansion, more than $90 million.
