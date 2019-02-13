Commerce man killed in Hall Co.

A Commerce man was killed in a Hall County shooting over the weekend.
Chester Morrison, 36, of Commerce, was shot and killed Sunday morning at the QuickTrip on Gainesville Hwy. in South Hall.
James Elliot Blocksom, 23, of Canton, has been charged with Morrison’s murder. Blocksom was arrested at his Cherokee County home.
He reportedly opened fire on Morrison’s vehicle and shot him multiple times.
A 23-year-old female — who knew both the victim and the suspect — had been driving the vehicle. Blocksom reportedly chased the two from the Buford area to the QuickTrip.
The female was not injured and gave authorities details on Blocksom’s identity, residence and vehicle.
After his arrest, officers found a handgun in Blocksom’s residence. They believe the gun was the one used in the shooting.
He was booked into the Hall County Jail. No bond has been set and the incident is under investigation.
The incident was also reportedly caught on video by a witness and was posted on social media.
