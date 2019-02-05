From the walls of the East Jackson gym hang plenty of banners that honor past Eagle athletic teams — just none for girls’ basketball.
That will change.
With a 64-42 win over Franklin County last Tuesday in the region tournament, the East Jackson girls’ basketball team qualified for the state tournament for the first time in school history en route to securing the No. 3 seed for the postseason.
“Someone always had to be the team,” Eagle coach Donnie Byrom said of securing the spot at state. “I’m glad it’s these girls.”
The Eagles will play Region 5-AAA No. 2 seed Pace Academy Friday at 5:30 p.m.
In the region tournament, the team fell to Jefferson 61-51 in the semifinals round Thursday but bounced back with a convincing win over Monroe Area in the consolation finals Saturday to earn the No. 3 seed out of the region.
“What a great finish by this team to get into the state playoffs and finish third in what arguably could be the toughest girls’ basketball region in the state,” Byrom said.
East Jackson has overcome its share of trials to reach this moment. Byrom noted the vast improvement this team has made since December and the journey this team has taken to shape itself into a state-tournament squad. East Jackson started 0-6, was a mere 4-11 just before the start of the New Year and weathered a litany of injuries which left the team abnormally short on depth.
“It’s evident how much these girls have grown,” Byrom said. “They have been open to coaching in the second half (of the season) that they pushed back on in the beginning. We have, because of absences and injuries, had to reinvent ourselves three times. We really have adjusted our practices and they have shown a lot of interest in increasing their basketball IQ. That has been huge in our development. ‘Play hard, play smart, play together’ is an old saying but they have grown into a team that does these things.”
Byrom also made a note of the contributions of former coach Matt Gibbs, who left after last season to take a boys’ assistant coaching position at Hart County. He said Gibbs deserves credit for the foundation he built with the program.
“He has coached players, like Abbie (Howington), since fifth grade,” Byrom said. “We use a lot of things he taught me. As a coach, I have always strived to learn and improve and that has helped this team finish strong, becoming the team to put a state banner on the wall.”
•EAST JACKSON 64, FRANKLIN CO. 42 (FIRST ROUND): Haven Rollins poured in 26 points with five rebounds to pace East Jackson offensively in last Tuesday’s state-qualifying win. Kenzie Whitehead finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Maurissa Thomas added nine points and nine boards, while Abbie Howington had seven points, five assists and three steals.
Brynna Cozzens, who had two points and three assists, shined defensively, holding the Lions’ top guard to one basket.
East Jackson set the tone early, sprinting out to a 17-2 lead after a quarter which led to a 29-13 halftime lead over a Lion team that beat the Eagles by 21 points in their previous meeting.
“The key to victory was the hot start and Abbie’s floor game handling the press and pushing it ahead to Kenzie and Haven, who were finishing,” Byrom said.
He also praised the effort on defense and on the glass.
“A big key always to winning is defense and rebounding and the girls took that seriously, holding Franklin County to two points in the first quarter,” Byrom said.
•JEFFERSON 61, EAST JACKSON 51 (REGION SEMIFINALS): The Eagles trailed by as many as 17 points in the contest and by 15 points in the fourth quarter but cut the deficit to just five points with two minutes left in the game. Jefferson, however, sealed the win at the free-throw line.
Kenzie Whitehead led East Jackson with 18 points.
Jefferson ran out to fast starts in both halves but East Jackson never went away.
The Dragons scored the first eight points of the game but East Jackson bounced back with a 9-4 run and managed to keep the halftime deficit in single digits — 25-17 — despite carrying a significant foul load. Four Eagle players had three fouls by halftime.
The Dragons, however, went on a 15-6 spurt over the first four minutes of the third quarter to build a 40-23 lead.
Jefferson later led 48-33 early in the fourth quarter after a bucket from Natalia Bolden. But East Jackson stormed back behind Whitehead. The sophomore hit two 3-pointers and converted a traditional 3-point play as part of a 13-4 run that reduced the lead to 52-46 with 3:08 left. Rollins later buried a 3-pointer with 2:01 left to pull East Jackson within five points, 54-49.
But, with under two minutes to play, Howington was called for a charge after completing a layup that would have cut the lead to 55-51.
“When those things go against you, it’s just tough to overcome that,” Byrom said of the call.
Jefferson, leading 55-49, worked the clock down to 52 seconds, forcing East Jackson to foul and send the Dragons to three-throw line where Bolden put the game away, going 6-for-6 in the final minute.
•EAST JACKSON 58, MONROE AREA 41 (CONSOLATION FINALS): East Jackson shook off its semifinal loss to Jefferson and locked down a No. 3 seed in the state tournament with a 58-41 win over Monroe Area Saturday in the Region 8-AAA consolation finals.
Thomas poured in 23 points with 14 rebounds in the victory over Monroe Area, while Whitehead added 18 points. Rollins finished with 12 points. Howington produced a solid floor game with four points, five assists and four rebounds.
“Maurissa had a nice double-double tonight … We actually played well other than a few times we got careless with the ball,” Byrom said.
With the victory, East Jackson tied the record for school wins in a season (11) in its first year under Byrom. The team has also broke the record for region victories. The Eagles won four region games during the regular season and won two more in the 8-AAA tournament.
•ALL-REGION: Haven Rollins, who is averaging 14.0 points and 4.4 rebounds per game, was voted to the all-region team for 8-AAA. Howington (7.4 points, 6.1 rebounds), Thomas (10.4 points, 7.0 rebounds) and Whitehead (9.7 points) all received honorable mention recognition.
