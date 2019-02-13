For the first time since 2016, the Commerce High School girls’ basketball team is part of the madness that is the state playoffs.
Commerce’s (14-11) quest to Macon begins this Friday with a trip to Emanuel County Institute. Tip-off is set for 5 p.m. Commerce enters the Class A Public state playoffs as the No. 20 team. ECI is the 13 seed. Twenty-four teams made the state tournament.
Commerce was able to make it in the playoffs thanks to a late season push, winning four of the final six games including a victory over 14-seeded Towns County in the Region 8-A tournament.
“We are thrilled to be back in the state tournament for the first time since 2016,” head coach Brad Puckett said. “The girls are working hard at practice and staying focused. That isn’t easy to do late in the season like this, especially since these girls have been practicing since the third week in October.”
It will be over a week between games for Commerce.
“The girls are excited,” Puckett said. “They have endured some tough times over the past couple (of) years (with) not making the state tournament. They feel they have worked hard and have earned the right to be here.
“As for me, I am just so blessed God has allowed me to be the coach of such an incredible group of young ladies. We are taking it all in and just focusing on one practice at a time leading up to (Friday). Then, on (Friday), it will be all about focusing on one play at a time and competing as hard as we can each play.”
And if there are nerves, they haven’t shown yet as Puckett added the team was “really laid back” on Monday, as is he.
“We are excited but I wouldn’t say nervous,” he said. “Just ready to play.”
GIRLS' BASKETBALL: CHS girls back in the state tourney
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry