BOYS' SOCCER: Commerce boys prevail in program’s inaugural varsity game

The Commerce Tigers may have sputtered out of the gate in their inaugural varsity soccer debut against Banks County last Thursday. But by the end of the second half, the Tigers fixed whatever caused the sputter in the first half and the team found the back of the net three times in the second half. What a debut it was.
The Tigers defeated Banks County 3-1. The Tigers’ three second-half goals were scored by Herson Jandres-Vasquez (59th, 72nd minute) and Eryck Aguirre-Diaz (48th minute) scored the Tigers’ first-ever varsity goal to tie the game at 1-1.
“Inaugural game, inaugural win, I’m very excited, very happy and it was great to see us rebound from Tuesday’s (scrimmage) and come together,” head coach Robert Knox said. “We worked on a lot of things (Wednesday) during practice.
“One of the top things we worked on was communication. I think tonight we showed a lot of that as the game went on.”
The Tigers gave up a goal in the third minute, which Knox said was “very difficult” for his team to start the season.
“I think the kids showed a lot of character and resilience as they worked their way back into the game and was able to take the lead and hold onto the lead for the end,” Knox said. “I’m very blessed and happy that we were able to get this win and in the fashion we did it.
“We did it controlling the game and passing and playing as a team.”
The Tigers controlled the Leopards, putting pressure on the Leopards’ defense early and often. The Tigers got 10 shots off on goal in the first half. The Leopards only got four.
The story was the same in the second half. The Tigers got nine shots off on goal and converted three into scores. Banks County only got six shots off on goal.
Knox’s main focus at halftime to his group about the performance and trying to get shots to find the back of the net was simple: when a player was supposed to be on offense, be in an offensive position. He also wanted his team to play with a “purpose.”
“Your passes, regardless of what you’re doing, you need to always have intention in your passes, in your shots and that’s what we did tonight.” Knox explained. “So playing with purpose was one of the things I focused on in my halftime speech.”
BOYS' SOCCER: Commerce boys prevail in program’s inaugural varsity game
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry