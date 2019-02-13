GIRLS' SOCCER: Commerce girls fall in first varsity game to Banks County

In the 50th minute of last Thursday’s soccer match at Commerce Middle School, Yami Vasquez booted through the first goal in Commerce varsity soccer history. The goal, though, would be the only one scored by the Commerce girls’ soccer team.
The Tigers (0-1) lost its first varsity soccer match 3-1 to Banks County. The Tigers’ lone goal came when the score was 2-0. Banks County added one more goal late in the second half to put the game away.
“I felt we were not playing smart attacking in the first half,” head coach Rich Friedman said, “letting the excitement of the moment prevent us from effectively using passing and movement to create scoring chances.”
In the first half, the Tigers took seven shots towards the goal vs. the Leopards’ five. The Tigers had three shots blocked right in front of the goal and a free kick was broken up by Banks County’s Vada Bowden, which took a potential opportunity away.
“We did better in the second half, but our skills and defensive lapses let us down,” Friedman said.
Trailing 1-0 in the second half, the Tigers gave up goal No. 2 in the 48th minute. But two minutes later, Vasquez cut the deficit back to one goal at 2-1 when she netted through a putback off of a free kick.
The Tigers were one of four in the second half with shots on goal. The Leopards were two of five. The Leopards’ final goal came in the 78th minute to set the score at 3-1.
“They worked hard and didn’t give up,” Friedman said about his team. “Now, we need to add effective play to the effort and hope that will give us a different result.”
