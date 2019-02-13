Spring sports round-up: Soccer

SOCCER
Tuesday
•APALACHEE 5, EAST JACKSON (BOYS) 2: Brice Vandiver and Matthew Balaban scored the lone goals for East Jackson.
•APALACHEE 10, EAST JACKSON (GIRLS) 0: The Eagles were shutout.
Friday
•LUMPKIN COUNTY 2, EAST JACKSON 1 (BOYS): Owen Gates scored the lone goal in regulation. The Eagles lost the shootout 4-3, giving Lumpkin County a 2-1 win.
•LUMPKIN COUNTY 8, EAST JACKSON (GIRLS) 0: The Eagles were shutout.
Monday
•EAST JACKSON (BOYS) 5, ELBERT COUNTY 1: The Eagles scored five goals for their first win of the season.
•EAST JACKSON (GIRLS) 8, ELBERT COUNTY 0: Emily Crow scored three of the team’s eight goals. Caylin Bousquet added two goals. Emily Worley, Ellenah Hang and Kissel Garcia scored one goal apiece.
