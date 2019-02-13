WRESTLING: Tigers eye state title No. 6 in Macon

The second leg to winning a sixth-straight title was complete this past Saturday for the Commerce Tiger wrestling program.
The mission was to get as many of the team’s 14 wrestlers from the state sectionals to the GHSA traditional championships in Macon. The accomplishment: Commerce was able to put through 13 of the 14 wrestlers.
The Tigers produced five first-place finishers at sectionals: Dawson Legg (113 pounds), Tucker Flint (152), Nick Patrick (160), Josh Frates (182) and Elijah Burns (195). Three wrestlers finished third: Jake Frates (170), Ethan Epps (220) and Jeffery Barnard (285). Daniel Nash (106) and Bryson Flint (120) finished fourth. Lance Roberts (132) and Collin Hall (138) finished fifth and Michael Sherman (145) finished sixth.
“It was like any tournament, there was some I felt we could’ve won that we lost,” head coach Kendall Love said, “maybe some that we maybe on paper we shouldn’t have won.
“The guys worked hard.”
Darlington, the host school for the Class 1A Section B tournament also had five sectional champions. But the Tigers put through only nine wrestlers vs. Commerce’s 13.
Love called the sectional tournament “brutal” for all the teams.
“We beat up on each other,” he said. “I feel like the top three teams in the state are from the same sectional that we were in.
“Anytime that’s the case, you just get as many through as you can and try to get healthy for the state tournament. We are banged up a little bit.”
Love said the team is “excited” for the challenge of trying to win a sixth-straight state title. Legg is going for another individual title in Macon. Flint and Patrick are looking to turn last year’s second-place finishes into first-place finishes.
“I think we’ll be ready,” Love said.
With the potential of points being spread out among more teams this year at state vs. the past, Love said his team has its “hands full” to deal with the likes of Darlington, who he said could put several of its nine competitors into the finals.
“I feel like we’ve got six or seven kids, too, that can place real high,” Love said, “and I think the others ones that we’re taking can also, maybe, get on the stand.
“We’ve just got to have our minds right and be ready to go to war.”
Love added he has preached “every point matters” to his team this week. If one of his wrestlers gets an opponent on their back, he hopes to see a pin.
“The kids know,” Love said. “They actually saw Darlington for the first time this weekend. They know what we’re up against and that every point does matter.
“We’re preaching that this week and we’re preaching all the way through Saturday night. We need every point we can get. We stepped into a hostile environment this weekend at Darlington, because they hosted, and we found out real quick that they think they’ve got a shot to win, and they do. It fired our kids up some, and seeing the competitive nature of them and their fans, I think it lit a fire under our guys, and we’ll be ready.”
