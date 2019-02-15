ATLANTA — The East Jackson girls’ basketball team enjoyed a historic season but was unable to extend that history an additional round in the postseason.
Playing in the program’s first-ever state tournament game, the Eagles fell to No. 2 seed Pace Academy 42-37 Friday on the road, finishing the season at 11-18.
“I’m proud of what these girls have accomplished,” Eagle coach Donnie Byrom said. “I hope in life they realize how much they can accomplish facing adversity … We’ve been working really hard to teach them in life you never give up.”
After starting the season 4-11, the team recovered and earned its way into the state tournament as a No. 3 seed. The team entered the tournament as winners of four of its last five games and gave itself a chance for a first-round upset, holding the Knights in the low 40s offensively. A hot-shooting team from the outside, Pace Academy (17-7) wasn’t shutdown from beyond the arc but was contained somewhat with just seven made 3-point attempts. Ann Rafeedie finished with 18 points to lead Pace Academy.
Freshman Haven Rollins accounted for over two thirds of East Jackson’s offense with a stellar night, scoring 27 points.
But the Eagles got off to a slow start they couldn’t afford, quickly falling down 11-0.
“It’s been a problem,” Byrom said. “We have to coach attitude and effort, and that’s an East Jackson situation where the kids at East Jackson for years have thought that they were going to lose. We battle ourselves before we realize that, ‘Oh, wait, we might can win this.’’’
But the team stayed afloat in the first half in large part behind 16 points from Rollins in the first two quarters.
“I’m very pleased with Haven’s effort,” Byrom said. “Offensively, she has the ability to put the ball in the basket. She has a talent in basketball. She’s a very talented young lady.”
The Eagles trailed 28-22 at the half and never by more than nine points in the second half, twice cutting the lead to four points.
East Jackson remained within striking distance due to Rollins’ offensive contributions and Brynna Cozzens’ dogged defensive effort on Pace Academy’s top player, Joelle Zelony. Zelony, who will play at Tufts University next year, scored just one point.
“Brynna Cozzens has just continued to do the best she could to deny someone the ball,” Byrom said. “The girl she was guarding was their best player, and we kind of took her out of the game.”
East Jackson cut the lead to 41-37 with 2:31 left with a 3-pointer from Rollins, but Pace Academy clinched the win by holding the ball in the final minutes. The Eagles were never able to generate a turnover and were forced to foul.
After the loss, Byrom praised the efforts of senior Abbie Howington running the offense at point guard “when no one else wanted to” and the strides made by sophomore guard Kenzie Whitehead late in the season, in addition to the defensive contributions of Cozzens in stopping other teams’ best players.
Byrom said his team was able to make memories with its late-season run, which included two region tournament wins.
“This team played in more meaningful games in the last three weeks than the East Jackson girls have in their history,” he said. “That’s memories to last a lifetime. That was one of our goals when we started the season was, ‘Ladies, I want to help you make memories.’ I know this is a season that they’ll never forget.”
A state tournament banner will hang on the wall of the East Jackson gym as evidence of that for future teams. Byrom — who also led the school to a breakthrough with a softball state title in 2016 — hopes the success of this year’s team serves as motivation for the teams that follow.
“Somebody has to be first so that somebody can follow in those footsteps,” Byrom said. “The problem we have at East Jackson is we don’t have enough banners saying ‘state playoffs’ … The goal is to take your team to new heights and we’ve tried that in softball and were successful and now in girls’ basketball we’ve found a way to get to new heights and to experience a state playoff game.”
