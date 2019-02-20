Three injured in Fri. wreck

A wreck Friday, Feb. 15, sent three people to the hospital, two of them teenagers in critical conditions.
According to the Georgia State Patrol, the wreck happened around 6:45 a.m. on State Route 334 in the area of Bolton Gordon Rd.
A Chevrolet Silverado driven by Frances Michele Smith, 57, of Hull, was heading toward Commerce when it crossed the centerline and struck a BMW 328i head-on.
The 18-year-old driver of the BMW, Dean Allen Holsapple, of Dacula, and a 17-year-old passenger, Colin Trace Chandler, of Commerce, suffered critical injuries in the crash. County law enforcement officials said one of the two teens was scheduled to be airlifted to an Atlanta hospital around midday on Friday.
That teen is apparently Chandler. According to social media posts, he suffered a serious head injury. Chandler’s father, Todd, the music director at East Jackson Comprehensive High School, has posted regular Facebook updates on his condition.
Smith was also hospitalized.
Charges are pending in the wreck, according to the GSP.
