Road closure nears for SR 82 Spur

Wednesday, February 20. 2019
Hwy. 82 Spur will be closed beginning March 18. The closure will allow crews to work on replacing the bridge over the North Oconee River.
It will be closed during construction and traffic will be detoured through Sept. 14.
The Georgia Department of Transportation previously announced the $2.8 million project was awarded to Talley Construction of Roswell.
