Around 150 people turned out last week to hear several speakers talk about the opioid crisis in Jackson County.
Sheriff Janis Mangum said that in 2018, 14 people died in Jackson County as the result of an opioid overdose and four other cases are suspected to have been deaths due to opioid overdoses.
“We’re all affected by this,” said Mangum. “I’ve never seen anything like it.”
See the full story in the Feb. 27 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Opioid crisis forum held in Jackson
