School bond voting begins

Wednesday, February 27. 2019
Early voting began this week for the March 19 special election on a $52.6 million bond referendum for the Jackson County School System.
Eligible voters include residents in the Jackson County Board of Education districts 1-5. (Voters registered in the City of Commerce or City of Jefferson are not eligible for this election.)
Voting began Feb. 25 at the Ponchie Beck Election Center at 441 Gordon St., Jefferson. Early voting continues Mondays-Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through March 15. Absentee ballots are also available upon request.
