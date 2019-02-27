Folk to Fine set this weekend

The Eighth Annual Folk-to-Fine Arts Festival is coming up March 1-2 at the Commerce Civic Center.
Over 50 artists are expected, selling folk and fine art including oil and acrylic paintings, watercolors, sculpture, photography, pottery, handmade jewelry, decorative fiber works, metal works, tooled leather and more. Notable vendors include Crocker Folk Pottery, Woods Bridge Artists, and Kip Ramey. Ten new artists are also coming this year, including Friends of Guatemala and the Banana Leaf Project.
The Festival opens Friday, March 1, at 6 p.m. with a Meet the Artist Sip and Shop, where visitors can mingle with the artists, while enjoying complementary drinks and appetizers.
Friday’s Festival hours are 6-9 p.m. Admission is $15 and includes the Meet the Artist Sip and Shop and Saturday re-admission. Performances are planned by 2 Broke Kings, Stephen Wines & Ross Childress (founding member of Collective Soul).
On Saturday, March 2, the festival is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $5 per person (and free for children 10 and under)
An artist’s raffle — of various works of donated art — is also planned during the festival.
For more information, visit www.Folk-FineArts.com.
