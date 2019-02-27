Tigers’ Pate finds college football home at Harding University

A month ago, Levi Pate was helping the Commerce wrestling team win its sixth-straight state duals title. This month, Pate was celebrating his opportunity to play college football.
On Feb. 6, the senior Tiger signed his letter of intent to play football at Harding University. The college is located in Arkansas. He joins former Tigers Cole Chancey and J’Varius Wood.
“I’m extremely pumped and excited, you know,” Pate said. “The recruiting process wasn’t a bad thing or anything, but I’m definitely excited to have that over with and done with and move on to what’s next.”
Pate chose Harding in part to his stepbrother, Chancey, being part of the program. He also said the program is the “college version of Commerce.”
“The coaches are highly motivated and enthusiastic about doing what’s right,” Pate said. “They do things the correct way.
“They’re just a great group of guys up there, good culture. Be an easy transition to what I’ve been learning here in high school to up there, and I’m extremely excited about it.”
Pate wasn’t the only one who signed on Feb. 6. He shared the stage with two teammates: Dylan Deaton and Caleb Mason, both of whom signed with Shorter.
“Beyond the fact that those guys are some of the best friends I’ve had in high school, they’re my brothers, because we’ve gone through the experience of playing high school ball together,” Pate said. “I was extremely proud and excited and beyond what I was doing, I was excited that I could be a part of what they were doing.
“Extremely excited for them and wish them the best for the future.”
Pate called Commerce head football coach Michael Brown a “great coach,” but an even better person during his time at Commerce.
“There’s something to be said about what he teaches off the field, what it means to be a man and how to hold yourself as a man,” Pate said. “Honestly, I can’t speak for everyone else, but I can say, for me, he’s been a second father figure in my life.
“You can’t take that lightly. He’s saying the right things to guys that, at a time in their life, need to hear that. He’s done nothing but help me, and help the guys around me, to be the best versions of ourselves that we can be.”
Pate’s biggest takeaway during his time as a Tiger, the bonds he formed with his teammates.
“Can’t ever take away the fact that the guys I’ve been with have been there for me and beyond football, just the relationships that you create through it,” Pate said. “It’s just something that I’ll never forget and never take for granted, the relationships I’ve built over this four-year span.”
