Deaton heading to Shorter to play college football

During the Commerce Tigers’ Oct. 19 game at Towns County, the Tigers won 49-7. In the same win, though, the Tigers also lost as one of the senior stalwarts was injured.
Dylan Deaton left the game with a leg injury. He never played another down for the Tigers. With it, Deaton thought his chance to play college football was also done.
Little did he know that four months later he would be signing his letter of intent to play college football at Shorter University alongside teammates Caleb Mason (also a Shorter commit) and Levi Pate (Harding University commit).
“At first, it was really hard, because I didn’t think I was going to play college football,” Deaton said of the injury. “But then coach (Michael) Brown and the other coaches talked to me and said that I definitely could.
“So I just started working hard at therapy and trying to get healthy.”
During his senior campaign, Deaton rushed for 336 yards and five touchdowns on 48 carries. He caught five passes and had one receiving touchdown. On defense, Deaton racked up 36 tackles.
“I decided to sign (at Shorter) because I visited there and I liked it a lot,” Deaton said. “The coaches are real young and enthusiastic. The people are really nice there.”
Deaton reflected back on what Brown meant to him during his time at Commerce, from the weight room to the recruiting process.
“The most important (impact) was probably the weight room, getting us all stronger,” Deaton said. “He helped a lot during the recruiting process, getting our names out there and stuff.”
During his time as a Tiger, Deaton said the game that stands out the most came during his sophomore year against Taylor County. The Tigers downed Taylor County 35-20. In that game, Deaton had a fourth-quarter interception and a fumble recovery, which sealed the second-round-playoff win.
