After starting the season 3-0, the Commerce Tigers hit the proverbial opponent wall on Monday. A wall in the form of Walnut Grove.
The Tigers fell to Walnut Grove 10-0 in five innings. Chandler Martin had the team’s only hit in the shutout.
“As bad of approaches offensively, pitching, defensively from a mental aspect that I have seen in a while,” head coach Steve Cotrell said. “Maybe it is from not being on the field and having some days off last week, being out of school, first day back, don’t know. We just flat out didn’t compete.”
Walnut Grove started the game with five runs in the first inning and then added one in the second for a 6-0 lead. Walnut Grove scored four runs over the last two innings to set the score at 10-0.
Walnut Grove had six hits in the game. The Commerce defense committed two errors. Walnut Grove’s Jakes Love had two hits and four RBIs. Eli McMullen had two hits and two RBIs. McMullen also recorded 11 strikeouts on the mound and gave up only two walks to go along with the one hit.
“I am very disappointed in how we performed (Monday) night,” Cotrell said. “Now, on the other hand, we are not going to take anything from Walnut Grove. Coach (Carlton) Allen had his kids ready to play and they (did) the little things (Monday) night.
“So, we won’t make any excuses besides we had it handed to us. Hopefully, this will be a teaching tool this early on in the season and we can move on and see that this don’t happen again as far as the mental side of it. Baseball is a funny game as far as some days just are not your days, no matter how well you play, but (Monday) night was not one of those nights.”
BASEBALL: Commerce shutout 10-0 on road at Walnut Grove
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry