SPRING SPORTS ROUND-UP: Girls' soccer

Soccer
Friday
•MADISON CO. 5, EAST JACKSON (GIRLS) 3: East Jackson was in a 2-2 deadlock at halftime thanks to two Emily Crow goals. But Madison County outscored East Jackson 3-1 in the second half to win the game 5-3.
Crow got the Eagles on the board first with a boot into the net in the 11th minute. Madison County responded in the 18th minute with a corner kick that curved into the goal. Madison County then took the lead in the 26th minute with a second goal.
Crow tied the game up in the 38th minute when she booted through a deflection. The game was tied 2-2 at halftime.
Madison County wasted little time scoring in the second half as the team got two goals in the opening six minutes to put East Jackson in a 4-2 hole. Madison County’s final goal came in the 70th minute.
East Jackson’s final goal came off a corner kick in the 78th minute to set the final score at 5-3.
