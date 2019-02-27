East Jackson’s second loss this season somewhat mirrored its first.
The Eagles (4-2) found themselves on the short end of another 1-0 pitchers’ duel, this time falling to Cherokee Bluff Wednesday at home in non-region action. East Jackson lost to Apalachee 1-0 back on Feb. 18.
Eagle coach Tedd Sims — whose team was coming off a 7-2 win over Cherokee Bluff Tuesday — called the close loss “a growing process.”
“It’s all about a process,” he said. “Doing the right things every night, playing the game hard every night, and if you get in a buzz saw like this and you come away with a 1-0 loss, you tip your hat to the other team.”
The Bears scored the lone run of Wednesday’s game with an RBI single from Jackson Kemp in the top of the sixth inning.
Cherokee Bluff starter Dylan Kautz threw five no-hit innings before East Jackson broke-up the no-hit bid in the sixth inning. Kautz allowed two hits and struck out 10 batters in six innings of work.
East Jackson starter Cole Sealey threw six innings, allowing four hits and one unearned run with five strikeouts, but was unable to finish out the game after injuring himself while throwing an off-speed pitch in the seventh inning.
“I just know he’s a tough competitor and he’s in a lot of pain,” Sims said. “It’s tough.”
Sealey possibly sustained an elbow injury to his throwing arm, but Sims didn’t want to speculate.
“He said it was his elbow, but I don’t want to jump to conclusions,” he said. “It could just potentially be a pulled muscle and that’s what I’m hoping for.”
Freshman Brayden Redding came on in relief of Sealey and threw a perfect seventh inning.
“I just told him, you never know when your shot is going to be called, and he went out there and got three-straight outs,” Sims said. “He did a great job. I’m proud of him.”
East Jackson missed its best chance to score in the fourth inning when it put runners on second and third with one out, and then later loaded the bases with two outs, but came away empty.
“We didn’t have the timely hit tonight that we had last night against these guys,” Sims said. “Coach (Jeremy) Kemp, he does a good job. We played college ball together, so we know one another very well, and I knew his guys were going to be ready to battle today. I wouldn’t expect anything less. We just competed and fought and battled and you tip your hat to them.”
Sims reiterated his concern for Sealey after the loss.
“Right now, my number one concern is Cole, and (we’ll) just see where we go,” he said.
The Eagles host Riverside Military Friday at 6 p.m.
•EAST JACKSON 7, CHEROKEE BLUFF 2 (TUESDAY): Prior to losing 1-0 on Wednesday, the Eagles went on the road Tuesday and scored four runs in the third inning and three in the sixth inning to pick up a win over Cherokee Bluff.
Halton Hardy threw a complete-game gem, allowing five hits and two runs with 10 strikeouts. He walked just one batter.
The Eagles finished with 14 hits.
Cole Sealey went 3-for-4 with a double, triple and an RBI. Jarrett Pursley went 3-for-4 as well with an RBI. Others with multi-hit games were Caleb Adair (2-for-3, RBI) and Josh Compton (2-for-4).
