East Jackson wasn’t perfect but was good enough to earn itself a long-awaited rivalry win and a 1-0 start in region play.
Despite committing six errors on a frigid night, East Jackson rallied for a 6-5 win over rival Jackson County Tuesday at home in its 8-AAA opener, snapping an 11-game losing streak to the Panthers. Eagle starter Halton Hardy threw 6 2/3 innings for the win, allowing six hits and five runs, though only two of those were earned.
“He dug deep all night long,” East Jackson coach Tedd Sims said. “He didn’t have a whole lot of support behind him. It was probably our worst defensive game of the year. I was very pleased with not having our ‘A’ game and still coming out with a victory. That was big.”
East Jackson rallied from a 4-2 deficit with two runs in the bottom of the fourth and two runs in the bottom of the fifth to take a 6-4 lead.
Two freshmen delivered in the fourth inning with Luke Lindsey singling home a run to cut the lead to 4-3, followed by Brayden Redding who tied the game with a pinch-hit single.
“He’s been really working hard in the facility hitting and doing a really good job and I just had a hunch and went with my gut,” Sims said of inserting Redding.
The Eagles took the lead in the fifth when Caleb Adair scored on a dropped third strike and added an insurance run when Josh Compton scored on an error.
East Jackson would need the insurance run as the Panthers pulled to within a score in the top of the seventh inning with a two-out RBI double from Bryce Beverly, but Compton — who came on in relief of Hardy — struck out Tanner Crump to end the game.
The top of the Eagles’ order had a big night as Jake Varner, Caleb Adair and Compton all had two-hit games. Varner and Compton both went 2-for-3 while Adair was 2-for-4. Hardy helped his own cause at the mound with a 1-for-3 night at plate with two RBIs.
Jackson County’s Evan Giroux went 1-for-2 with a second-inning RBI single to cut the Eagles’ lead to 2-1.
The Panthers capitalized on Eagle miscues in the top of the fourth. David Owens and Crump both scored on errors, while Giroux scored on a passed ball, giving Jackson County a brief 4-2 lead before the Eagles rallied in the bottom half of the inning.
With the victory, Sims earned his first win over Jackson County, while the program picked up its first win over the Panthers since the 2015 season.
“I was just tickled to death with just the effort the guys gave tonight,” he said. “It was really cold outside. I told them before the game that I didn’t want to hear anything about the weather and they needed to be mentally tough and focused. We had a job to do, and they went out and accomplished the job.”
The victory came after the team lost one of its top pitchers and hitters, Cole Sealey, six days earlier in a 1-0 loss to Cherokee Bluff.
“I stressed to the guys that you can’t replace a Cole Sealey, but it was going to take a collective effort to be able to somewhat replace him,” Sims said. “And we had some young guys that hadn’t had a whole lot of opportunities this year, who stepped up and got the job done.”
Sealey injured his arm throwing an off-speed pitch in the Cherokee Bluff game. His status right now is unknown.
“I’m one of those people that I plan for the worst,” Sims said. “I always have, and I expect the best. So, I’ve got to play it out like we don’t have Cole Sealey. It hurts. It’s a definite blow to the team. But I feel confident in the 16 guys that we can really the troops.”
East Jackson will travel to Jackson County Thursday (moved up from Friday) for a doubleheader to close the series. The first game starts at 5 p.m.
“Hopefully, it will be a little warmer and we have a good atmosphere,” Sims said. “It will be exciting.”
