Head coach Steve Cotrell said a "win is a win...good, bad or ugly." Well, on Tuesday night in frigid Elberton, the Commerce Tigers rallied from a 7-4 and 9-7 deficit to defeat Class 2A's Elbert County 12-9.
"We definitely did not play our best last night as we made some mistakes that we have got to clean up to be consistent in beating good teams," Cotrell said. "The temps had a little to do with some of the poor play, but it was cold for both teams. The point that our kids were down in the fourth 7-4 and then 9-7 in the fifth and then put a 5-spot up with some quality at-bats and timely hits was the most impressive thing on (a) very cold night."
Evan Davis led the Tigers with four hits. The team had nine for the game. Davis also had four RBIs.
Both teams struggled defensively, committing five errors apiece. Tucker Maloch pitched five innings, giving up no earned runs and recording four strikeouts. Cotrell said his performance on the mound "shut the door" on Elbert County. Maloch also got a hit in the sixth which scored two runs with the game tied up at 9-9.
"It was a big win for out program, but today is a new day, and hopefully, we have matured to where we come back to work today and get ready for the next one," Cotrell said.
The Tigers host Walnut Grove this Friday.
BASEBALL: Tigers rally to down Elbert Co.
