BASEBALL: Tigers split series with Jackson Co. with hitting and pitching

Last Friday, the Commerce Tigers went to Jackson County and gave up 11 runs in a 10-run loss. When both teams met Saturday at Tiger Field, head coach Steve Cotrell will tell you it was a “flip flop” of fortunes for both teams.
The Tigers avenged the 11-1 loss Friday with a 10-0 win on Saturday over the Panthers. The game ended after five innings.
“We had no energy Friday and it seemed to be the other way around on Saturday,” Cotrell said. “Just like from day one, we preach, ‘In baseball, you play the game, not the opponent, and you have to play one pitch at a time from first to last pitch.’”
Colby Rogers went the distance on the mound for the Tigers. He allowed only two hits and recorded one strikeout. The defense committed no errors.
“Colby was really good on the mound just by pounding the zone and being able to locate,” Cotrell said. “Plus, it helps when defensively you are ready to play.”
At the plate, seniors Chandler Martin and Jacob Welch had two hits apiece and three RBIs apiece. Rogers had two hits and one RBI. The Tigers totaled 11 hits in the game.
“As far as Welch and Martin, our seniors have to be clutch and show up every day for us to be a good team,” Cotrell said. “Those two got some clutch hits with runners on and it kind of just opened the game up and you could see it take the air out of them.”
After a scoreless game through 2 1/2 innings, the Tigers found runs in the bottom of the third. The team scored five runs and had a 5-0 lead. They added three more runs in the fourth and two in the fifth to end the game via run-rule.
The Tigers played Elbert County on Tuesday (results unknown before press time), then play Walnut Grove and Lakeview Academy this weekend. Cotrell said it will take “showing up every day and competing” to keep the momentum going from the Jackson County win.
“We will have to show up with the same kind of energy and play the game the right way,” he said.
•JACKSON CO. 11, COMMERCE 1: The Tigers committed five errors in the field on their way to a lopsided loss. After falling behind 2-0 in the first, the Tigers’ lone run came in the second inning. Jackson County countered with four runs in the third to push the lead to 6-1 and five runs in the fifth to set the score at 11-1. The game ended after the top of the fifth inning. Hayden Hutto had the Tigers’ only RBI. The team had three hits in the game.
BASEBALL: Tigers split series with Jackson Co. with hitting and pitching
