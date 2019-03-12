SPRING SPORTS ROUND-UP: Track, golf and tennis

TRACK AND FIELD
Saturday
•POOLE HAS BIG DAY IN HURDLES: Hannah Poole took second in the girls’ 300-meter hurdles with a time of 51.80 in Saturday’s 14-team Running with the Devils’ girls meet. The East Jackson girls took 10th overall in the meet.
•SHELAFOE LEADS EAGLES AT LOGANVILLE: Shane Shelafoe earned the highest finish for the East Jackson boys Saturday at 13-team Running with the Devils boys’ meet at Loganville as the senior finished second in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:35.21. The East Jackson boys finished ninth in the team standings with 16 points.
GOLF
Last Wednesday
•WILBERS LEAD EJCHS GIRLS: Gracie Wilber shot a 48 and Bailey Wilber shot a 49 last Wednesday as the East Jackson girls placed second in a three-team match. The Eagles shot a 149, finishing behind Hart County (126) and ahead of Madison County.
TENNIS
Thursday
•EAST JACKSON (BOYS) 5, MONROE AREA 0: All five matches were straight-set wins for the Eagles. Ashton Sosebee and Kendall Sosebee didn’t drop a game from No. 1 or No. 2 singles. Travis Hawkins won 6-1, 7-6 at No. 3 singles. Garrett Lounder/Reed Filcher won 6-0, 6-2 and Evan Gates/Ben Boyles won 6-0, 6-1.
•EAST JACKSON (GIRLS 4, MONROE AREA 1: The Eagles lost only two games in the 4-1 win. Rylee Sosebee and Trista Smith won in straight sets at No. 1 and No. 2 singles. The doubles duos of Isabel Harrison/Madison Bruce and Emma Anderson/Lindsey Weinman also won in straight sets.
