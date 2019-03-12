SPRING SPORTS ROUND-UP: Golf, tennis and track

GOLF
Thursday
•TIGERS FALL TO PANTHERS AT TRADITIONS: The Commerce boys’ golf team fell to Jackson County last Thursday at Traditions. The team shot a 208 led by Henry Sharpton’s 44. Jeremy Davis carded a 51 and Cade Tootle a 53. Landon Worley shot 60.
“We played very poorly on Thursday with a lot of mistakes across the board,” head coach Matthew Lund said. “We weren’t pitching and chipping with confidence and we were struggling with keeping the ball in bounds.
“Traditions is a tight course with some very difficult holes, but there’s no reason we should’ve had that much trouble.”
TENNIS
Last Tuesday
•MADISON COUNTY (Boys) 3, COMMERCE 2: Radim Horak won at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-1. Jake Frates won No. 3 singles 6-1, 6-1.
•MADISON COUNTY (Girls) 4, COMMERCE 1: Conner Nash/Bree Ligon got the Tigers’ lone win in three sets 6-2, 1-6, 10-8.
Last Wednesday
•COMMERCE (BOYS) 5, ATHENS CHRISTIAN 0: The Tigers swept Athens Christian. Singles winners included Radim Horak, Garrett Robertson and Jake Frates. Doubles wins came from the teams of Moses Mullis/Tyelon Brock and Levi Pate/Jered Geyer.
•COMMERCE (GIRLS) 5, ATHENS CHRISTIAN 0: The doubles duo of Maggie Hill/Jeanece Smith picked up the only shutout win of the match. Sarah Amaya, Samantha Davidson and Bethany Arnold rolled in singles play. Conner Nash/Bree Ligon also won at doubles.
TRACK
Thursday
•TIGERS EARN THREE FIRST-PLACE FINISHES: Commerce put together three first-place finishes during last Thursday’s home meet vs. Banks and Madison counties. Brandon Martin (10:32) brought home a first-place finish in the 3,200-meter run. Lambdin Hardy won the boys’ pole vault at 12-6. Day-Day Wood won the girls’ long jump.
Other top finishers for the Tigers included Tucker Flint, second place in pole vault; Demarco Hernandez, second place in the 3,200-meter run; Shannon Segars and JiQuan Sadler, second place in heat one and heat two of the 100-meter dash, Day-Day Wood, second place in the 400-meter dash; John Bradley, second place in the 400-meter dash and 800-meter run; Simeyah Rakestraw, second place in discus; Lauren Massey, pole vault; Trey Garnto, second place in 300-meter hurdles; Day-Day Wood, third place in the 200-meter dash; Brandon Martin, third place in the 1,600-meter run; Skylar Arnston, third place in pole vault; Shannon Segars, third place in the 200-meter dash and long jump; Andrew Duncan, third place in high jump.
