SOCCER: Eagles, Lady Eagles pick up wins in region play

Despite Monday night’s 4-1 region loss to Morgan County, East Jackson boys’ head coach Derek Davis says his team is feeling “confident.”
The team should feel confident as the Eagles picked up two Region 8-AA wins last week. The Eagles defeated Hart County 2-1 on Friday and Monroe Area 4-2 last Tuesday.
Davis said the key to the team’s success so far has been “keeping things simple.”
“We have been focusing on ‘playing the way we are facing’ and keeping things simple,” Davis said. “That has been giving us more opportunities and we are moving the ball better than we have all season. We feel good about moving forward with the rest of our region play.”
Against Morgan County, the Eagles struck first thanks to a goal by Owen Gates, which was assisted by Sergio Laguna. Then, a few defensive “hiccups” cost the Eagles two goals, Davis said. The Eagles were outscored 4-0 throughout the rest of the game.
“Unlucky, but we played solidly against a very strong team,” Davis said.
At Hart County, the Eagles had six shots on goal in the first half, with only one being blocked. Four others were misses. But one found the back of the net thanks to Roberto Martinez. The Eagles led 1-0 at halftime.
The Eagles were on the attack even more in the second half, getting nine shots off on goal. The Eagles converted a penalty kick off the foot of Jesus Perez to take a 2-0 lead with 27:38 left in the game.
Hart County scored with 9:51 left to cut the lead to 2-1 and were on the attack with 13 seconds left, but an errant ball bounced out of play near the goal, giving the Eagles a goal kick and the win.
Lady Eagles
The East Jackson girls’ soccer team also picked up wins over Hart County and Monroe Area.
The team lost to Morgan County 3-0. Twelve minutes into the game, Morgan County struck for its first goal. An own goal against the Lady Eagles early in the second half increased the deficit. Morgan County added its third goal late in the second half.
Coach Kirk Childress said the own goal “kind of deflated the team” for a little while before the final goal was scored.
“Got a few big games left,” Childress said, “going to use all of our time to try to mend our injuries and come out fighting for each of our last few games.”
At Hart County, the Lady Eagles dominated shots on goal. The only conversion in the first half, though, came when Emily Crow found the net from the left side. The Lady Eagles led 1-0 at halftime.
In the second half, Crow got her second goal of the game with 30:55 left to increase the led to 2-0. The Lady Eagles’ third goal came via a header off a corner kick and the fourth goal came from right in front of the goal.
SOCCER: Eagles, Lady Eagles pick up wins in region play
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry