BASEBALL: Tigers score a lot of runs during recent hot streak

If there’s one thing that’s for sure, the Commerce Tigers’ bats are alive and well as Region 8-A play opens this week.
The Tigers, behind 50 runs, picked up four wins during last week’s play. The Tigers began region play Tuesday night vs. Lakeview Academy.
“Right now, we are playing with some confidence,” head coach Steve Cotrell said.
Despite all the runs from last week, Cotrell wants his team to stay “grounded.” Plus, show up to “play the game of baseball” and not the opponent.
Along with the runs, the Tigers’ pitching staff is throwing a lot of strikes, Cotrell added.
“Our defense can be really good and especially if we are throwing strikes,” Cotrell said. “We have thrown 12 different guys this year, so it has allowed us to keep everybody fresh on the mound.
“Offensively, we are just cutting down on our strikeouts and putting the ball in play more and good things happen when you do that at the plate. We have a long ways to go and we just have to continue to get better each and every time out.”
In Class A, “every game matters,” Cotrell described, due to the power rankings system. Cotrell wants his group to take every region game, every pitch and every at-bat one at a time.
“The way I view the region is that it is another game and if you get toward the end and you got a shot to win it, then you start looking at matchups,” Cotrell said. “In our current format, second place in the region does not guarantee you homefield advantage.”
•Commerce 23, Lake Oconee Academy 1: The Tigers scored six runs in the first, three in the third and 14 in the fourth to get a 22-run win. The Tigers accumulated 14 hits. Jace Veal led the way with three hits and five RBIs. Chase Bridges had two hits and three RBIs. Jacob Welch pitched four innings and recorded two strikeouts.
Commerce 9, East Hall 3: Hayden Hutto pitched five-plus innings and got four strikeouts in the win. Colby Rogers and Will Slater got two hits apiece. The Tigers had 11 for the game. Landon Davis and Slater had two RBIs apiece.
•Commerce 15, Lake Oconee Academy 0: The Tigers run-ruled LOA in three innings. Tucker Maloch threw a no-hitter, recording two strikeouts. Chandler Martin, Rogers and Welch had six of the Tigers’ 12 hits. Gray Holbrook and Slater had three RBIs apiece. Rogers had two RBIs.
•Commerce 3, Oglethorpe Co. 2: Tied 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth, the Tigers got the go-ahead run. Nate Ray pitched five innings and recorded seven strikeouts. Rogers led the team with three hits. Kody Mintz had an RBI as did Bridges.
BASEBALL: Tigers score a lot of runs during recent hot streak
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry