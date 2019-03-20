Gracie Wilber shot a 49 last Wednesday at Double Oaks to lead East Jackson’s girls to victories on the golf course over rivals Jefferson and Jackson County.
“It is always rewarding to see the girls improve and for their hard work to pay off,” Eagle coach Jessie Wood said. “This is my fourth year coaching and we are at a good place — a lot of room to continue to improve but we also have good depth on ‘the bench.’”
Bailey Wilber and Anna Beadles added rounds of 50 in last Wednesday’s win as the Eagles carded a team score of 149. Jefferson finished with a 159 and Jackson County shot a 180.
•(BOYS) JEFFERSON 170, JACKSON CO. 177, EAST JACKSON 229: The East Jackson boys’ team finished third in a tri-match of in-county teams last Wednesday. Chris Benton led East Jackson with a round of 47, followed by Bolton Sims (55), Seth Irwin (63) and Wyatt Chandler (64).
GIRLS' GOLF: East Jackson beats two rivals
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
The author does not allow comments to this entry