Spring sports round-up: Golf, tennis and track

GOLF
March 16
•Commerce boys take second at Valhalla Cup: The Commerce boys’ golf team finished second Saturday at the Valhalla Cup at Chimney Oaks. The team shot a 358. Jeremy Davis fired an 83 and Landon Worley and Henry Sharpton shot 83 and 87, respectively. Cade Tootle shot 99.
The Tigers shot 178 last Thursday in a tri-match vs. Jefferson and Hart County. Sharpton led the way with a 39. Davis shot 42, while Worley and Tootle shot 48 and 49, respectively.
The Tigers defeated Tallulah Falls and Franklin County last Tuesday after shooting a 178. Davis shot 40 and Sharpton carded a 41. Tootle shot 46.
TENNIS
March 13
•STEPHENS COUNTY 3, COMMERCE (BOYS) 2: The Tigers won two lines in the loss.
•STEPHENS COUNTY 4, COMMERCE (GIRLS) 1: The Lady Tigers won just one line in the loss.
March 14
•COMMERCE (boys) 5, WOODY GAP 0: The Tigers swept all five lines.
•COMMERCE (girls) 5, WOODY GAP 0: The Lady Tigers swept all five lines.
March 18
•COMMERCE (boys) 3, MADISON CO. 2: The Tigers got wins from all three singles players. Radim Horak, Garrett Roberson and Jake Frates all picked up wins.
•MADISON CO. 4, COMMERCE (girls) 1: Bethany Arnold won the team’s only line at No. 3 singles 7-6, 6-1.
TRACK
March 16
•FLINT LEADS TIGERS: Tucker Flint finished first in the boys’ pole vault for Commerce. The boys’ team finished eighth out of 14 teams. The girls’ team finished 12 out of 14 teams.
