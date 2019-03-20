BOYS' SOCCER: Tigers move to 3-1 in area play

The Commerce boys’ soccer team continues to ascend in the area standings after a 3-0 win over Washington-Wilkes last Thursday.
The goals came from Eryck Aguirre-Diaz, who scored two goals, and Herson Jandres-Vasquez who scored one goal. The Tigers are two area wins away from securing a berth in the post season.
“We controlled the time of possession for the entire match,” head coach Robert Knox said. “Our offense was clicking from the beginning with six shots on goal in the first five minutes.
“At the half I reminded the players to focus on our strengths of passing and chipping. Our guys needed to settle down and take a little off our chipping power. Our attempts to hit Herson or (Joshua) Zelaya over the top in the first half had too much power, therefore we were over passing them. Sometimes our guys need to be reminded that a better pass beats a good defense. Our guys take direction well. This shows me that they want to win. This first varsity team understands that what they do on the pitch cultivates a culture of winning.”
The Tigers will be without Zelaya for the rest of the season due to an injury. The Tigers dropped Monday’s non-area match to Prince Avenue 4-1. Dylan Silva-Rivas scored the team’s lone goal.
The Tigers are back in action Thursday with an area match with Towns County.
