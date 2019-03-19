Spring sports round-up: Tennis and track

TENNIS
March 12
•MORGAN CO. 4, EAST JACKSON (BOYS) 1: The doubles duo of Garrett Lounder and Reed Fulcher picked up the lone win for the Eagles. After dropping the first set, Lounder and Fulcher won set two 6-1 to force set three, which they also won 6-1.
•MORGAN CO. 5, EAST JACKSON (GIRLS) 0: The girls’ team went winless in the region matchup.
March 13
•HART CO. 4, EAST JACKSON (BOYS) 1: Ashton Sosebee picked up the lone win for the Eagles during region play. Sosebee swept Zach Foley 7-5, 6-0.
•HART CO. 5, EAST JACKSON (GIRLS) 0: The girls’ team went winless in the region matchup.
TRACK AND FIELD
March 16
•SHELAFOE WINS 3,200 METERS AT GAC: East Jackson’s Shane Shelafoe won the boys’ 3,200 meters at the 15-team Greater Atlanta Christian Invitational Saturday with a time of 9:48.61. Shelafoe was the lone first-place finisher for either the East Jackson boys’ or girls’ team at the meet.
