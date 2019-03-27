Commerce nixes Habitat house waiver

Posted by
Administrator
in Top Stories
Wednesday, March 27. 2019
Comments (0)
Commerce leaders turned down a request last week for a variance to allow Habitat for Humanity to build a house smaller than the city’s minimum of 1,600 sq. ft.
Habitat had asked for the variance to build a 1,288 sq. ft. house on Harmony St. The issue of small houses is set to be one topic of discussion at an upcoming “housing summit” in the city, said Mayor Clark Hill.
The Commerce City Council voted unanimously to turn down Habitat’s request for the smaller house size.
See the full story in the March 27 issue of The Jackson Herald.
Trackbacks
Trackback specific URI for this entry
No Trackbacks
Comments
Display comments as (Linear | Threaded)
No comments
Add Comment
E-Mail addresses will not be displayed and will only be used for E-Mail notifications.

To prevent automated Bots from commentspamming, please enter the string you see in the image below in the appropriate input box. Your comment will only be submitted if the strings match. Please ensure that your browser supports and accepts cookies, or your comment cannot be verified correctly.
CAPTCHA

 
   
 
Submitted comments will be subject to moderation before being displayed.
 
Copyright © 2008-2011 MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.