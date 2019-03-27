SPRING SPORTS ROUND-UP: Golf, tennis and track and field

GOLF
March 19
•MORGAN CO. 146, EAST JACKSON (GIRLS) 162, LOGANVILLE 175: At Hard Labor Creek, East Jackson took second in a tri-match, led by a round of 52 from Gracie Wilber. Bailey Wilber added a 54 and Anna Beadles rounded out the scoring with a 56.
•BENTON LEADS EAST JACKSON BOYS: Chris Benton shot a 47 to lead the East Jackson boys’ team in a tri-match against Morgan County and Loganville at Hard Labor Creek. Lawton Dillow (52), Bolton Sims (55) and Seth Irwin (58) rounded out the scoring for the Eagles, who shot a 212. Morgan County’s and Loganville’s team scores were not available.
March 20
•DAWSON CO. 151, EAST JACKSON (GIRLS) 163, CHEROKEE BLUFF 170: The East Jackson girls’ team earned another second-place finish, shooting a 163 at Chestatee to beat Cherokee Bluff, but finish behind Dawson County. Gracie Wilber shot a 52, followed by Anna Beadles (55) and Marlee Wilkes (56).
•BENTON SHOOTS 46 FOR EAGLES: Chris Benton shot a round of 46 to lead the Eagles in a match at Chestatee against Dawson County and Cherokee Bluff. Bolton Sims added a 51, followed by Lawton Dillow (55) and Seth Irwin (61). The team finished with a combined score of 213. Team scores for Dawson County and Cherokee Bluff were not available.
March 23
•BENTON LEADS EAGLES IN 18-HOLE TOURNEY: Chris Benton shot an 86 in an 18-hole tournament Saturday at Hard Labor Creek, while Bolton Sims added a 97. Seth Reed and Colin Hatcher combined to shoot a 38 in a nine-hole, best-ball scramble.
TENNIS
March 21
•FRANKLIN CO. 3, EAST JACKSON (BOYS) 2: The Eagles got wins from Ashton Sosebee at No. 1 singles in straight sets and the No. 1 doubles duo of Garrett Lounder and Reed Fulcher in straight sets.
•FRANKLIN CO. 3, EAST JACKSON (GIRLS) 2: Madison Bruce and Isabel Harrison won in straight sets at No. 1 doubles and No. 1 singles Rylee Sosebee won in three sets for the girls’ squad.
March 20
•MADISON CO. 4, EAST JACKSON (BOYS) 1: Garrett Lounder and Reed Fulcher scored the lone point for the boys’ team from No. 1 doubles.
•MADISON CO. 4, EAST JACKSON (GIRLS) 1: No. 1 singles Rylee Sosebee won in three sets to score the team’s only win.
TRACK AND FIELD
March 23
•POOLE LEADS EJCHS GIRLS: Hannah Poole ran a 51.36 to finish second in the 300-meter hurdles to lead East Jackson’s girls at Saturday’s Panther Invitational at Jackson County. Abby Wilson added a third-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles (18.48). The East Jackson girls placed ninth out of 11 teams with 36 points.
•SHELAFOE POSTS PERSONAL-BEST: East Jackson boys’ distance standout Shane Shelafoe ran a personal-best 4:28.72 in the 1,600 meters at the Panther Invitational to place second in that event. Sobe Strong added a second-place showing in the 800 meters (2:05.73). The 4 x 400 team took third (3:40.84). The boys’ team took eighth out of 12 teams with 27 points.
