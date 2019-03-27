Spring sports round-up: TENNIS, GOLF, TRACK AND FIELD

TENNIS
March 20
•STEPHENS COUNTY 3, COMMERCE (BOYS) 2: Radim Horak scored a point for the Tigers at No. 1 singles and the No. 1 doubles duo of Tyelon Brock and Jake Frates scored the team’s second point.
•STEPHENS COUNTY 3, COMMERCE (GIRLS) 2: Commerce lost all three singles matches but swept the doubles matches. Maggie Hill-Jeanece Smith and Conner Nash-Bree Ligon won the two points for Commerce.
TRACK and FIELD
March 21
•GARNTO WINS TWO EVENTS FOR TIGERS: The Commerce boys’ team competed at George Walton Academy last Thursday and was led by Trey Garnto. The hurdler put together two first-place showings in the 110-meter hurdles (18.75) and the 300-meter hurdles (44.74). The Tigers also got a first-place finish from Daniel Wilson in the high jump (5-8) and Tucker Flint in the pole vault (12-6). The Tigers 4x400 relay team (3:41.51) also finished ahead of the rest of the competition.
The Tigers also had multiple second-place finishers: Lambdin Hardy (11-6), pole vault; Brandon Martin (10:35.88), 3,200-meter run; John Bradley, 400-meter dash (54.71) and 800-meter run (2:15.38); and Daniel Wilson (24.75), 200-meter dash.
Third-place finishers include Martin (5:05.14), 1,600-meter run; Andrew Duncan (5-6), high jump; Jackson Moon (36-10), triple jump; and Trayvon Wiggins (37-5), shot put.
The girls’ team was led by Simeyah Rakestraw, Lauren Massey and the 4x400 relay team. Rakestraw (93-0) finished second in discus; Massey (9-0) finished runner-up in pole vault; and the relay team (4:47.89) finished second. Rakestraw also finished third in the shot put (30-1). Skylar Arnston (8-6) finished third in pole vault.
GOLF
March 21
•GIRLS DROP FIRST MATCH OF SEASON: The Commerce girls’ golf team dropped their first match of the season last Thursday. The Lady Tigers lost 86 to 93 against Tallulah Falls. McKenzie McRee shot 46, while Kristin Tash and Cameron Ford shot 47 apiece.
On Saturday, the girls played at Harbor Club and played what head coach Warren Standridge called “about average.” McRee shot 89, while Cameron and Kristin each shot 93. The Lady Tigers finished ninth out of 20 teams.
Standridge said the team is looking forward to the Jackson County Championship, which takes place today at Traditions of Braselton.
“I believe our kids will rise up and play better this week,” he said.
March 23
•TIGERS COMPETE AT MOSSY CREEK: The Commerce boys’ golf team shot a 377 at the Warrior Invitational on Saturday. The event was held at Mossy Creek. Henry Sharpton came in as the Tigers’ low scorer, recording an 88.
“Some very good players across the board shot some higher than usual scores including a few of ours,” head coach Matthew Lund said.
Lund added that one hole had a five-group wait, which became a “disruption” to the tournament. He described the pin being placed on an incline, making it “almost impossible” to make a putt on the par-3 second.
“However, we have reemphasized to the kids over and over that no matter what the course is like, you still have to play your game and focus on your next shot, not what the greens look like,” Lund said. “We did a good job of that, not a great job.”
Sharpton and Cade Tootle recorded back-to-back birdies on the ninth hole. The Tigers will be competing in the Jackson County Championship this Thursday at Traditions of Braselton.
